Rajkummar Rao Reveals Characters Of upcoming Show 'Hiccups And Hookups'

Lionsgate Play is all set to release its first Indian original show titled Hiccups and Hookups starring Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova as the new modern family in town. The upcoming series' title and characters were introduced by actor Rajkummar Rao in a special video shared on social media handles. Rajkummar gave the viewers a sneak peek into the new Rao family in town as he described the hilarious and meaningful characteristics of each member of the new household. In the video, the actor said that it was time to 'Gabrao' as there were new Rao's in the town.

Rajkummar Rao introduces the characters of Liongate Play's new show Hiccups and Hookups

In the video, Rajkummar is heard saying, "There are new Rao's in the market, who are not rocking but only shocking." He first introduces Lara Dutta's character, Vasu Rao, as a 'Modern Stree' who is confused about who to date. He then introduces Prateik Babbar's character Akhil Rao who think he is 'Newton of Relationships' but always fails at the dating game. Then there is Shinnova, who plays the teenage daughter of Dutta's character in the show, Rajkummar mentions that she considers herself the 'Queen of Relationships' but it always turns out to be a 'Bad Scene'.

The actor goes on to say," Someone please advise that how am I supposed to save the legacy of Rao's that I have created, because these new Rao's are bringing their 'no filter family' in Liongate Play's first Indian original, Hiccups and Hookups."

As he shared the video, the Stree actor wrote, "Ghabrao, jaan bachao! The new Raos are making an entry with their chaotic clan on @LionsgatePlayin’s first Indian original, #Hiccups And Hookups. A bold & edgy family drama, starring the gorgeous @larabhupathi, ever-so-cool @_prat, and spunky @shinnova_19. Catch this crazy family in action, only on @lionsgateplayin from 26th November onwards. Stay tuned! #Hiccups And Hookups."

The show will be directed by Kunal Kohli who is best known for his movies like Hum Tum, Fanaa and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. The show is the official Indian adaptation of Lionsgate’s own US show, Casual, which premiered on Hulu in the US.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao