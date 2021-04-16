Rajkummar Rao Supports Child With SMA; Appeals To Fans On Instagram With THIS Request

Actor Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram on Thursday, April 15, 2021, introducing little Ayaansh Gupta who has been suffering from SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy). The actor then went on to ask netizens for financial support as Ayaansh's medical fees are too high and his family is finding it hard to afford it. On seeing this post, netizens have been flooding the comment section with many positive messages and some are also trying to help Ayaansh get the financial support he needs.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao shared pictures of Ayaansh and also revealed details about his health. The actor wrote that Ayaansh has been suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy and his treatment would approximately cost â‚¹16,00,00,000. Rajkummar added, “Ayaansh needs the world’s most expensive drug and you are his last hope”. He also asked fans to "please donate as he doesn’t have too many days left for this injection. He concluded by saying, "I’ve done my bit, it’s your turn now”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Rajkummar shared the post online, fans went all out to leave some sweet messages. Some of the users revealed that they are going to help Ayaansh, while some sent their prayers and love for him. One of the users wrote, “will try our best God bless”. Another one wrote, “this little boy is so cute, may God take away his suffering and he is kept safe”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Rajkummar Rao, who began his Bollywood career with the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhoka, recently completed 11 successful years in showbiz. In his decade-long career as an actor, Rajkummar has given several exceptional performances in both commercially successful and critically lauded films including Kai Po Che!, Trapped, Shahid, Judgementall Hai Kya, Stree, The White Tiger and many more. On the occasion of completing 11 years in the industry, the actor shared a video of his characters in various films and penned a heartfelt note talking about his journey. Netizens also went on to laud and congratulate the actor for his hard work and flooded the comment section with all things nice. Take a look at the post below.

Image Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

