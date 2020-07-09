Rajpal Yadav Movie Quiz: Guess The Films Based On Actor's 'plight'

Rajpal Yadav, last seen in the Punjabi film Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh, has been a part of several acclaimed movies over the past few decades. From portraying a don in Partner (2007) to a waiter in De Dana Dan (2009), Rajpal Yadav has an envious filmography to his credit. For anyone who is an admirer of his work, it would only be a matter of seconds to guess these movies of Rajpal Yadav based on the images and videos. Take the quiz and see for yourself.

Rajpal Yadav movie quiz

In which movie does Rajpal Yadav enact as a mute to communicate with a stranger?

Chup Chup Ke Phir Hera Pheri Road Paheli

Name a film where Rajpal Yadav gets allured by Akshay Kumar's tall claims?

Phir Hera Pheri De Dana Dhan Bhagam Bhag Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Name a movie in which Rajpal Yadav is afraid of stepping on water?

De Dana Dhan Bhootnath Bhool Bhulaiyaa Krazzy 4

In which film does Rajpal Yadav steal a drink or two from Akshay Kumar?

Khatta Meetha Welcome Back De Dana Dhan Garam Masala

In which movies are Rajpal Yadav's costumes matching to that of a popular character played by Amitabh Bachchan?

Garam Masala Apna Sapna Money Money Chup Chup Ke Phir Hera Pheri

In which movie does Rajpal Yadav go all guns blazing behind a lady on the streets?

Apna Sapna Money Money Dhol Partner Mere Baap Pehle Aap

In which movie does Rajpal Yadav express his love to feature in a magnum-opus directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Manoj Bajpayee?

Darna Mana Hai Company Road Chandni Bar

In which film is Rajpal Yadav caught red-handed stealing food?

Bhootnath Bhool Bhulaiyaa De Dana Dhan Bhagam Bhag

Name a film where Rajpal Yadav offers Mahatama Gandhi freedom?

Phir Hera Pheri Krazzy 4 Bhagam Bhag Dhol

A film in which Rajpal Yadav's weird antics puts an entrepreneur's business in danger?

Khatta Meetha Chal Chala Chal Welcome Back Judwa 2

Rajpal Yadav Quiz Answers:

Chup Chup Ke

Phir Hera Pheri

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

De Dana Dan

Apna Sapna Money Money

Partner

Road

Bhootnath

Krazzy 4

Chal Chala Chal

Rajpal Yadav's career

Rajpal Yadav, a National School of Drama graduate, made his Bollywood debut with small roles in movies like Mast (1999), Shool (1999), and Jungle (2000) in the early 2000s. Soon Rajpal Yadav was seen playing the supporting characters in films like Chandni Bar (2001), Company (2002), Road (2002), Maseeha (2002). In an acting career spanning more than two decades, Rajpal Yadav has worked with actors like Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, among others.

Rajpal Yadav, who has been missing from the silver screen for quite some time now, will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 and Hungama 2. Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead is directed by David Dhawan. Meanwhile, Hungama 2, starring Meezaan Jaffery, Pranitha Subhash, and Shilpa Shetty in the lead is directed by Priyadarshan.

