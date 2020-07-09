Rajpal Yadav Movie Quiz: Guess The Films Based On Actor's 'plight'

Quick links:
Rajpal Yadav, last seen in the Punjabi film Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh, has been a part of several acclaimed movies over the past few decades. From portraying a don in Partner (2007) to a waiter in De Dana Dan (2009), Rajpal Yadav has an envious filmography to his credit. For anyone who is an admirer of his work, it would only be a matter of seconds to guess these movies of Rajpal Yadav based on the images and videos. Take the quiz and see for yourself.
After studying functions of thyroid hormone. I realised that thyroid hormone is actually "bandya" of our body.— Kapil Bansoriya (@satiricaldude7) July 3, 2020
#rajpalyadav pic.twitter.com/1nI1wZZl4q
#herapheri #herapherimemes #AkshayKumar #rajpalyadav #phirherapheri #goldmask #pune pic.twitter.com/s0zaUIEErC— Shrinidhi Adhyapak (@Shrinidhiadh) July 4, 2020
Thar*i!#thoughtscoot #meme #memesdaily #rajpalyadav #bhoolbhulaiya #akshaykumar #comedy #fun #sarcasm #bollywood pic.twitter.com/b8EDpt4Jj8— Thought Scoot (@ThoughtScoot) June 6, 2018
Rajpal Yadav, a National School of Drama graduate, made his Bollywood debut with small roles in movies like Mast (1999), Shool (1999), and Jungle (2000) in the early 2000s. Soon Rajpal Yadav was seen playing the supporting characters in films like Chandni Bar (2001), Company (2002), Road (2002), Maseeha (2002). In an acting career spanning more than two decades, Rajpal Yadav has worked with actors like Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, among others.
Rajpal Yadav, who has been missing from the silver screen for quite some time now, will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 and Hungama 2. Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead is directed by David Dhawan. Meanwhile, Hungama 2, starring Meezaan Jaffery, Pranitha Subhash, and Shilpa Shetty in the lead is directed by Priyadarshan.
