Rakesh Roshan Reacts After Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's Marriage Rumours Swirl

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's marriage rumours have been doing the rounds. Earlier, there was speculation about the couple moving in together and now, it is being reported that they make soon take the next step in their relationship. Now, Hrithik’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has spoken up and set the record straight.

In an interview with SpotboyE, the Koi Mil Gaya director said that he has not found out or heard anything related to his son's rumoured wedding. "I’ve not heard anything about this so far,” he said. Another source close to the Bollywood star also shot down the rumours of his marriage with Saba. The source further shared that their relationship also involves Hrithik's children.

“Baba, why doesn’t the media give them(Hrithik and Saba) space to let their relationship grow? Dosti hui nahin ki shaadi ki baat shuroo (they haven’t even been friends properly and people are talking about their marriage.). They are getting to know each other. Let them be. Hrithik is not an adolescent in love. There are responsibilities. There are children involved. It is very irresponsible to push them into a corner.”

More about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad sparked relationship rumours last year in February. After slipping into each other's social media comments section, they made their romance red-carpet official in May last year on Karan Johar’s birthday. Saba and Hrithik have made several public appearances together since then. Saba has even met the actor's family and keeps sharing pictures with them.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan but got divorced in 2014. They are co-parenting their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.