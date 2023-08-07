Rakesh Roshan Says Aditya Chopra's Advice Shaped The Climax Of Koi Mil Gaya

Rakesh Roshan's directorial film Koi Mil Gaya was released 20 years ago in theatres. The film featured Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta as the main leads. Recently, the director of the film revealed who inspired him to shape the climax scene of the movie and how his version was very different from the one that made it into the movie.

3 things you need to know

Koi Mil Gaya was released in theatres on August 8, 2003.

The film was re-released in theatres on August 4 to mark its 20th anniversary.

Rakesh Roshan disclosed who served as an inspiration for the climax scene of the movie.

Rakesh Roshan talks about Koi Mil Gaya's climax scene

In the climax scene of Koi Mil Gaya, Jadoo was seen leaving the planet in a spaceship that Rohit had established contact with using his father's computer. However, after Jadoo left, Rohit lost his superpowers. Nevertheless, he regained his powers a few days after and realised that Jadoo has restored his abilities.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan revealed that he had to choose between the two endings. He disclosed that he went with Aditya Chopra's advice instead of filmmaker Yash Chopra's while choosing the climax scene for Koi Mil Gaya. He said, "Yash (Chopra) uncle was in favour of the ending where he (Jadoo) takes away his powers and leaves. On the other hand, Adi (Aditya Chopra) had the conviction that the powers have come to him (Rohit), so he suggested that I keep the same ending."

What inspired Rakesh Roshan to make Koi Mil Gaya?

In an interview with PTI, Rakesh Roshan revealed that the idea of making Koi Mil Gaya struck him while he was observing his granddaughter Suranika watching a cartoon that had an alien. Out of curiosity, he asked her if she understood the concept of the show. He said, "I was surprised that a kid her age not only understood what an alien was but also seemed entertained by the sci-fi concept." All these things added up and he got the idea of Jadoo.