Rakhi Sawant Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Upcoming Series 'Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn'

Reality TV show fame Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, to share a glimpse of her in the new OTT series titled Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn. Along with the video, the actor also penned a caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice as they cannot stop gushing over the video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakhi Sawant shared a sneak peek into her upcoming series which is truly unmissable. In the video, she can be first seen from the director’s camera and soon focuses on the screen where someone throws money as she immediately yells asking that person why she did this. Later, she quickly collects the money and puts it in the drawer saying that someone will put their 'evil' eye on it. In the video, she is seen donning a green embroidery saree and completed the look with heavy traditional jewellery. She also opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup.

Along with the video, she penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Shooting for my new series OTT Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn directed by Marukh Mirza”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not stop gushing about how much they loved the video. Some of the users commented on how eager they are for the web-series, while some were lauding her role in it. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations Rakhi!!! Wish you a lot of success in life”. Another one wrote, “Amazing”. Some also commented with many hearts, love-struck and fire emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

Rakhi recently made headlines after an FIR was filed against her for alleged fraud in New Delhi. Rakhi, her brother Rakesh, and a man named Raj Khatri were named in the FIR, according to sources. However, in an interview with Spotboye, the actor claimed that it has nothing to do with her and that her legal team will soon file a defamation suit. She went on to say that this is a marketing ploy and that her legal team would take action on the same.

