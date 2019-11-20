Rakhi Sawant Husband: Who Is Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh?

Rakhi Sawant married an NRI businessman Ritesh, according to reports. The Bollywood actor has recently been in news as after weeks of media speculations, people could not figure out if she is married or not. Fans doubted her husband’s existence until he came out in public. In a recent interview, Ritesh revealed to a Bollywood news portal that he is lucky and blessed to have Rakhi. Moreover, he called her ‘God’s gift’.

Also read: WATCH: Rakhi Sawant Spots A Trespasser Without Passport Inside Mumbai International Airport. Here's What She Did Next

Ritesh appreciated Rakhi Sawant

The UK-based businessman did not shy away from expressing his feelings for her in front of the media. Ritesh showered her with praises by adding that he has never met a woman like his wife. Furthermore, he called Rakhi Sawant superior to him and said he would never change the actor’s ‘outspokenness’. Ritesh called Rakhi quite frank and supported his statement by describing her attitude to be of ‘great virtue’.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award For 'Best Item Dancer In Bollywood'. Here's What She Said

People considered Rakhi’s marriage to be a cooked up story. When asked about it, Ritesh gave a cool reaction by saying that it does not matter what people thought about his existence. He added that they could believe it or not. Ritesh said that they both have their respective families and they are happy with their lives. Ultimately, that is all that mattered.

Rakhi’s husband talked about his lifestyle by revealing that he was a simple man. He said when the actor announced her wedding, people could not digest her newly acquired status as a married woman. Ritesh said that he does exist and having a conversation with the media. He revealed to the Bollywood entertainment website that Rakhi Sawant might be different on-screen yet is a ‘wonderful person at heart’.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant Creates Her Own Met Gala Look, Talks About Priyanka Chopra's Red Carpet Appearance

In the interview, Ritesh reacted to the question asked regarding bold scenes. He revealed that he had asked his wife to avoid doing bold scenes on-screen as Rakhi Sawant is now married. The businessman revealed how he became her fan after witnessing her interview with Prabhu Chawla. On asked about Rakhi Sawant’s pregnancy, he did not answer affirmatively.



Also read: White Wedding For Rakhi Sawant? Netizens Wonder After Her Bridal Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.