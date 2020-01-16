The Debate
Rakhi Sawant's Instagram Post Shows Her Music Video Co-actor Is "Thanda"

Bollywood News

Rakhi Sawant shared a small glimpse of her upcoming music video. She shared a glimpse on her Instagram. Read more to know about Rakhi Sawant’s music video.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
rakhi sawant

Rakhi Sawant has been trying to make a comeback in the industry ever since she secretly got married to a UK based businessman. Rakhi Sawant has not revealed the full details and identity of her husband but we do know that his name is Rityesh and he thinks Rakhi is a “God's Gift". Rakhi has been busy with her shoots and she recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her upcoming project. Rakhi Sawant was prepping up to be featured in a sizzling hot track with which she was hoping to make a comeback in the industry. Read more to know about Rakhi Sawant’s upcoming music video.

Also Read | WATCH: Rakhi Sawant Spots A Trespasser Without Passport Inside Mumbai International Airport. Here's What She Did Next

Also Read | ‘You Will Not Prosper In Any Way’: Tanushree Dutta Reveals Her Shocking 'curse' At Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, Rakhi Sawant

Also Read | ‘Who’ll Sing For Salman Khan Now’: Rakhi Sawant Furious With Mika Singh Over His Arrest, Advises Him To Get Married

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on

Raki Sawant's music video

Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram to share a small clip of her music video. Rakhi Sawant was busy shooting for a hit number but she seems to be upset that her hero is “Thanda”. In her Instagram post, the Main Hoon Na star posted a video from the making of the hot track. She captioned the post with  “Kesa hero hai freej se bhi zyda thanda.” In the clip, Rakhi Sawant is wearing a red hot dress and showing off her sexy moves while dancing on what appears to be sand. 

Also Read | Rakhi Sawant Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award For 'Best Item Dancer In Bollywood'. Here's What She Said

Also Read | Ahead Of Wedding With Deepak Kalal, Rakhi Sawant Thanks ''Mac Donald Trump'' For His Saree And Charter Planes

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
