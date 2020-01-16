Rakhi Sawant's Instagram Post Shows Her Music Video Co-actor Is "Thanda"

Rakhi Sawant has been trying to make a comeback in the industry ever since she secretly got married to a UK based businessman. Rakhi Sawant has not revealed the full details and identity of her husband but we do know that his name is Rityesh and he thinks Rakhi is a “God's Gift". Rakhi has been busy with her shoots and she recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her upcoming project. Rakhi Sawant was prepping up to be featured in a sizzling hot track with which she was hoping to make a comeback in the industry. Read more to know about Rakhi Sawant’s upcoming music video.

Also Read | WATCH: Rakhi Sawant Spots A Trespasser Without Passport Inside Mumbai International Airport. Here's What She Did Next

Also Read | ‘You Will Not Prosper In Any Way’: Tanushree Dutta Reveals Her Shocking 'curse' At Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, Rakhi Sawant

Also Read | ‘Who’ll Sing For Salman Khan Now’: Rakhi Sawant Furious With Mika Singh Over His Arrest, Advises Him To Get Married

#RakhiSawant may be not as b'ful, as glamorous, as successful as #DeepikaPadukone but she certainly is more loyal to her Motherland!

Salute Rakhi Sawant! pic.twitter.com/ohxI2PyKg1 — Meera Singh (@meeraremi11) January 10, 2020

Raki Sawant's music video

Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram to share a small clip of her music video. Rakhi Sawant was busy shooting for a hit number but she seems to be upset that her hero is “Thanda”. In her Instagram post, the Main Hoon Na star posted a video from the making of the hot track. She captioned the post with “Kesa hero hai freej se bhi zyda thanda.” In the clip, Rakhi Sawant is wearing a red hot dress and showing off her sexy moves while dancing on what appears to be sand.

Also Read | Rakhi Sawant Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award For 'Best Item Dancer In Bollywood'. Here's What She Said

Also Read | Ahead Of Wedding With Deepak Kalal, Rakhi Sawant Thanks ''Mac Donald Trump'' For His Saree And Charter Planes

The panelists from most of the news channel debates / discussions are extraordinary beings.



Nobody knew few years back, that methods of #RakhiSawant would be so successful and trendy in India.#GetWellSoonModia — Aman (@Mrzilch0) January 8, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.