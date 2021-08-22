Raksha Bandhan 2021: Sara Ali Khan Returns With Her Knock-knock Series To Tease Ibrahim

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2021, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan shared yet another reel with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan returned with her 'knock-knock' series to tease her brother. She also wished her brother with a funny yet heartfelt caption.

Sara Ali Khan returns with her series of knock-knock jokes

Sara Ali Khan recently shared another series of knock-knock jokes to tease her brother. In her latest video, the Kedarnath actor was seen travelling with her brother. The actor said "knock-knock" when Ibrahim replied with "Who's there?". Sara then said, "Wooden shoe," and Ibrahim asked, "Wooden shoe who?" Sara said, "Wouldn't you want to know?", and started laughing. Sara then came up with another joke and said, "Knock knock." Ibrahim asked, "Who's there?" to which Sara said, "Alex." When Ibrahim asked, "Alex who," Sara said, "I'll explain when you open the door."

Sara again laughed at her own joke but Ibrahim tried to ignore her. Sara continued and said, "Ibrahim? Iggy Potter..." Ibrahim replied with an irritated expression and said, "Shut up and stop this." Sara then asked her viewers to DM her and tell her how much they liked her videos as it was difficult for her to convince Ibrahim. Ibrahim protested and said, "Shut up and stop this." In the caption, Sara wrote, "Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter 👫🪢 Time to meet the annoying daughter ☃️🐥 My jokes embarrass you, full slaughter 👻🤡🤯 But I promise to love you and give you water 👩‍❤️‍👨."

Sara Ali Khan enjoys a massive following of over 34 million on Instagram. The actor's latest video garnered over six hundred thousand views. Their aunt Saba Pataudi also reacted to the photo. She wrote, "There should be a Rakhi pic of u both... Taken by me. Babies. Dressed u up n Iggy. And rakhi thali n the works! Happy Rakhi Stay connected... Always."

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has several projects in her pipeline. The actor will be seen opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Atrangi Re. She will also star in the film Nakhrewali.

IMAGE: SOHA ALI KHAN'S INSTAGRAM