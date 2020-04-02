Rakul Preet Singh's Best Moments From Action-drama Flick 'Marjaavaan'

The Southern fame, Rakul Preet Singh, who made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan, is considered as one of the most impressive performers of the recent times. Rakul Preet has churned out several films in distinct languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Some of her notable and successful works include De De Pyaar De, Aiyaary, Manmadhudu 2, Dhruva and many more. Marjaavaan is one of such drama flick.

Marjaavaan is an action blockbuster film directed by Milap Zaveri. The thriller film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh. The film revolves around a loyal goon of a mafia leader who falls in love in love with a mute girl. The couple has a great time until a gang leader with cruel intentions turns their lives around. Marjaavaan is produced under the banner of T-Series. Check out Rakul Preet Singh's best moments from Marjaavaan.

Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram

The festive number Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram from Marjaavaan is one of the best moments of Rakul Preet Singh. In the song, the De De Pyaar De actor is seen in a fearless expression as she prays for the devil's defeat. She stuns in an embroidered saree and heavy jewellery. Check out the song Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram featuring Rakul Preet Singh.

Haiya Ho

This is Rakul Preet Singh's dance number. The feet-tapping number is one of the best scenes from Marjaavaan. At the end of the song, the star is seen romancing with Sidharth Malhotra.

The Emotional Scene

This is one of the iconic scenes from the action flick. While Sidharth Malhotra crushes down as Tara Sutaria kills herself, Rakul Preet is also seen going emotional in the frame. The Aiyaary actor cries holding her sister as it rains heavily. Check out the scene.

Rebellious Rakul Preet Singh

In one of the moments from Marjaavaan, Rakul Preet Singh gets kidnapped by Riteish Deshmukh. Rakul gets aggressive and tries to fight the kidnappers. The actor's character has a strong footing in the film.

