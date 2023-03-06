Ram Charan Pens Note For Dearest Buddy Sania Mirza After She Bids Adieu To Tennis

Sania Mirza recently bid a tearful adieu to tennis on March 5. She played her farewell match at the Lal Bahadur Stadium on Sunday. Now, RRR superstar Ram Charan penned a sweet note for the tennis star.

Dad-to-be Ram Charan took to his social media handle and dropped a photo. In the photo, he can be seen posing with Sania and his wife Upasana Kamineni. Ram Charan sported a black and white check-printed shirt. While the tennis legend donned a red full-sleeved gown, Upasana wore a blingy gown. The couple could be seen hugging Mirza.

Sharing the post on Twitter, the Magadheera star wrote, "My dearest buddy @MirzaSania… Tennis courts across the world will miss seeing you in action. Your contribution to sports in India is unmatched. You continue to make us proud."

Take a look at the post below:

Sania Mirza's farewell bash

Sania Mirza announced her retirement from professional tennis in Dubai Tennis Championship last year. A day ago, she played her farewell match and bid adieu to the game after completing two decades on the court. She hosted a farewell bash last night which was attended by several celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, AR Rahman, and Neha Dhupia among others.

Sania's mixed doubles partners Bethaine Mattek-Sands, Rohan Bopanna, and Ivan Dodding took part in her farewell match in honour of the tennis star's retirement.