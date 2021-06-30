Ramayana Trilogy To Have Biggest Cast In History Of Indian Cinema, Says Madhu Mantena

Madhu Mantena recently opened up about Ramayana, his upcoming live-action project based on the epic. As per a recent Pinkvilla report, the award-winning Indian film producer shared that the team working on the trilogy is following a procedure that is similar to one that James Cameron used while making Avatar. Additionally, Madhu Mantena also revealed that the audience should expect the ‘biggest cast ever’, and announcements regarding the same might be on the cards around Diwali 2021.

Madhu Mantena reveals details about Ramayana

Madhu Mantena spoke about the enormity of the goals that he has for this project, as he shared that it is something the Indian audience has never witnessed before. The team is looking into every possible little detail in the pre-production stages while also following James Cameron’s process for Avatar to execute Ramayana. Madhu Mantena added that making this project come to life with all its nuances and intricacies taken care of well, is a huge responsibility that the Ramayana team has undertaken.

Any hints about the Ramayana cast?

Among the 200 or more talented individuals working on it currently, there are a few who have been the recipients of Academy Awards too. When asked if the viewers will see Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, or Mahesh Babu in Ramayana, the producer refused to give away any hints. However, he confidently declared that the Ramayana cast will be the biggest ever while adding that official confirmations about it could be expected during Diwali this year. ‘Larger than life,’ is how Madhu Mantena chose to describe the characters of Ram, Sita, and Ravana and stated that such roles and others too, would only be portrayed on the screens by the best actors.

More about Ramayana from Madhu Mantena

It was also revealed that work on the Ramayana trilogy has been ongoing for over 2 years now. According to Madhu Mantena, the film is going to be made beyond the limitations of the ‘northern’ or ‘southern’ worlds of cinema in the nation. Ramayana will be brought on the screens by all of the best possible artists of the country as a whole, ‘as India,’ and not as a specific region or category of Indian cinema.

Image: Madhu Mantena Facebook

