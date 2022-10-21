'Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia Trolled For Transformation, Netizens Say, 'does Not Suit You'

Actor Dipika Chikhlia who is popularly known for playing the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan recently faced backlash for sharing a video of her glamorous transformation. The actor who gained a massive fan following her portrayal of the character in the 1987 TV series, seems to face criticism for her sudden change.

In the video that the veteran actor shared on Instagram, she could be seen transforming her look from a night suit to a beautiful green dress. She captioned the transition reel and wrote, "Change and transformation., :)." Soon after her video, fans swamped the comment section with their criticism over the sudden transformation. The negative comments suggested the star that such things do not suit her.

Dipika Chikhlia faces backlash on social media

One of the users commented, "Yah sab Sobha nahin deta tumko (These things don't suit you)," while another wrote, "Aapki har Ghar mein Puja hoti hai sita Mata FIR Aisa Avatar kyon (You are worshipped in our houses, then why such Avatar?)." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "This doesn't suit you as per your decent image of Sita."

Dipika portrayed the role of Sita in director Ramanand Sagar's popular TV series 'Ramayan' alongside actors Arun Govil (Ram) and Sunil Lahiri (Laxman). The impact of the show was so powerful that even after so many years, fans consider Arun and Dipika as the real Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Previously, another star from the series, Arun Govil was touched by a special gesture from a fan at the Mumbai Airport. A woman, visibly in tears, fell at Govil’s feet at the airport early in the morning. As he requests a person with her to pick her up, the woman is seen on her knees with folded hands in front of him while making a special request. "Yeh unn bhakton ke mann mein aata hai ki iss aadmi ke paaon chhoone hain (This happens in the hearts of those devotees who realise whom to bow down in respect). I’ve always believed that they are not touching my feet, they are paying an ode to their own belief and faith. I am a mere symbol, Lord Ram made me that," Govil said later while reacting to the viral video. Meanwhile, Dipika was recently seen in director Karan Razdan's film Hindutva: Chapter One which was released on October 7, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/dipikachikhliatopiwala