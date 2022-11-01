Actor Rambha, who is known for her role in the hit film Judwaa, recently met with a car accident in Canada. The actor took to Instagram and updated fans about the same with a series of photos from the crash. While informing that her children, their nanny and she had suffered minor injuries, Rambha also mentioned that her younger daughter Sasha was still in the hospital.

As per Rambha, the car accident happened when she was returning home after picking up her children from school. Rambha and her kids escaped with minor injuries, however, her younger daughter Sasha was rushed to the hospital. The actor, who is also known for some of her films down South, requested everyone to pray for her daughter's recovery.

Rambha and children injured in car crash

Rambha has been away from the limelight for several years now. She is currently settled in Canada with her family. While giving an update about the accident, Rambha wrote in her Instagram post, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school! “Me with kids and my nanny” All of us are safe with minor injuries my little Sasha is still in the hospital bad days bad times please pray for us. Your prayers mean a lot”



As Rambha opened up about the accident, actress Sridevi Vijaykumar sent love to her. She commented on the actor’s post, saying, “Omg… glad you guys are safe.. take care ra..sending prayers and love.” Actor Vikas Kalantri wrote, “My God. Take care, please. Love and prayers." Meanwhile, the actor's fans too poured in love for the little one and sent their prayers for Rambha and her children.

For those unaware, Rambha has predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She made her debut in 1992 with the Malayalam film Sargam. Apart from this, she has also contributed to Hindi cinema with films like Jallad in 1995, along with Mithun Chakraborty. Her best-known work is Judwaa, along with Karisma Kapoor. However, she quit acting in 2010 after marrying Canada-based businessman Indhran Pathmanathan and moved to Toronto. She has three children including two daughters and a son.

IMAGE: Instagram/rambhaindran_