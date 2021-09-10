Rana Daggubati Posts Song From Upcoming Film 'Haathi Mere Saathi' On Ganesh Chaturthi

Indian actor Rana Daggubati has been gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie, Haathi Mere Saathi. The actor recently unveiled a new song from the film on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and delighted his fans.

Rana Daggubati took to his official Instagram handle to post a video clip of the new Ganesh Utsav song from his upcoming movie, Haathi Mere Saathi. The song, based on upbeat music, celebrated elephants on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

TV release of 'Haathi mere Saathi'

In the caption to his Instagram post, Daggubati wrote, “Deva Ho Deva I Haathi Mere Saathi I Ganesh Utsav Special Song Iss Ganesh Utsav, hoga Gajraj ka raj. Catch the Ganpati special song of Haathi Mere Saathi. Aur dekhiye, the direct to TV Release of #HaathiMereSaathi on Saturday, 18th September, at 8PM, only on @zeecinema. (sic)”

Several fans were thrilled to hear the new song from Rana Daggubati’s upcoming movie and dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express their delight. As the movie will be released in other languages as well, many fans urged the actor to send updates about those, while some others asked him to share updates on his other upcoming films. Take a look at how some fans reacted to Daggubati’s latest Instagram post.

'Haathi Mere Saathi' cast

Apart from Rana Daggubati in the lead role, other popular actors from the cast include Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Akit Sagar and others. Some of the actors from the other versions of the movie include Vishnu Vishal, Anant Mahadevan, and Zoya Hussain.

Rana Daggubati’s upcoming movies

Apart from Haathi Mere Saathi, the actor has a couple of other projects that include Virta Parvam, Bheemla Nayak and RRR. In Bheemla Nayak, he will be seen performing alongside actors Pawan Kalyan, Aishwarya Rajesh and Nithya Menon.

Upcoming Telugu period drama film, Virta Parvam will depict Rana Daggubati alongside Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, among others. Daggubati will also be one of the dubbing artists for the Telugu version of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

(Image: Rana Daggubati/Facebook)