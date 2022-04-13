Ranbir-Alia's Marriage: Tight Security At 'Rockstar' Actor's Mumbai Home Ahead Of Haldi

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding has been one of the most highly-anticipated weddings in Bollywood. Though preparations are in full swing with several videos doing rounds on the internet, it was recently unveiled that the security outside Ranbir Kapoor's house has been made strict amid the speculations of their Haldi ceremony.

Tight security outside Ranbir Kapoor's house

According to Varinder Chawla's Instagram post, it was depicted that the guards have tightened the security outside Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu house by setting up barricades at the main gate. The security guards are also seen putting red stickers on the phone cameras of the people entering the house reportedly for the Haldi celebration.

Furthermore, another video revealed how several people are already arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's house in taxis and other private cars to attend the pre-wedding festivities. Take a look at how people are already started arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's house reportedly for his Haldi ceremony.

Earlier visuals shared by Bollywood photographer Varindar Chawla showed a glimpse into the top-notch security and privacy planning laid out for the big day. Days ahead of the rumoured wedding, the security staff was seen installing a white curtain at Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai residence to block the media's view. The Krishna Raj bungalow is lit up in purple and pink lights just days ahead of the rumoured wedding. As per media reports, the couple will be moving in there after their wedding.

Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@ranbir_kapoooor