Ranbir-Alia's Wedding Confirmed By Ayan Mukerji Via Brahmastra Song Kesariya; Alia Reacts

Amid numerous speculations doing rounds on social media about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Ayan Mukerji recently confirmed their wedding by sharing a heartwarming video clip of the duo from their upcoming movie, Brahmastra and wishing them all the best as they embark on a new journey ahead.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding confirmed?

Ayan Mukerji recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of Alia and Ranbir from their upcoming movie, Brahmastra as a tribute to the couple while they embark upon their new journey. In the caption, he penned a sweet tribute to them by extending his best wishes to his closest and dearest people in the world while referring to them as his 'happy place' and 'safe place.' He even shared the song, Kesariya from the film, Brahmastra in the post to celebrate the couple's bond while wishing the best of energies, blessings, and all the joy and purity as they enter an amazing new chapter of life.

The caption read, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight" (sic)

While many of the fans began expressing their delight at Ayan Mukerji's post, even Alia Bhatt poured in love by dropping in heart emojis in the comments section. Have a look at how Alia Bhatt and her fans reacted to Ayan Mukerji's post confirming her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt