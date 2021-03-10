Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji Pledge To Donate Organs Ahead Of World Kidney Day

The Brahmastra trio - Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have turned good Samaritans ahead of World Kidney Day on Thursday, March 11. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Bollywood A-listers have now decided to donate organs. The announcement of the same was made official reportedly during an event organised by the Amar Gandhi Foundation by Alia and Ranbir. On the other hand, the director of Brahmastra took to his respective social media platform to take his pledge virtually.

Ranbir Kapoor pledges to donate organs on World Kidney Day

According to the portal, during the event, the main lead of Brahmastra aka Ranbir Kapoor said that he pledges to donate his organs in a hope that it will ‘make a difference' to one person or more. As per the actor, the chain will continue to grow eventually leading towards making a huge difference in society. While doing so, he also urged his fans to consider donating their organs and taking the pledging with him.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt during her speech reportedly dwelled on the importance of making people aware of organ donation. She added that it is crucial for people to understand to be aware of the process behind organ donation. For her, it was very significant to be able to talk about health issues during the event. Everyone should understand the prospects of organ donation, alive or post-death, added Alia.

Meanwhile, director Ayan Mukerji, took to Instagram to put a video message regarding the crucial matter. Ayan said, "A real hero is someone who helps everyone else recycle their organs. I have pledged my own organs and you can too and visit www. amargandhifoundation.in to register”.

On the professional front, the shooting of Brahmastra has almost reached its conclusion. The first part of the trilogy is all set to hit the cinema houses during the second quarter of 2021. Initially, the first instalment of the film was scheduled for a release in December 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in several production delays causing the date to be pushed ahead. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, this fantasy action film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles.