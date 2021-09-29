Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Pics From Exotic Retreat Goes Viral, Duo Enjoy Sunset Together

Ever since actors and rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Jodhpur to celebrate later’s birthday, fans have been excitedly waiting for their pictures. The two celebrated the special day at Sujan Jawai Camp in Jodhpur. While the 2 States actor shared a love-decked picture from the birthday celebration, the paparazzi also captured the couple as they enjoyed a picnic while enjoying a sunset.

The luxurious retreat where the two stars are putting up is set among granite formations, where wildlife co-exists with local communities. In the pictures which are slightly blurred, Alia is seen sitting and chatting with Ranbir who is lying alongside a lake on a mat while in the second, she can be seen walking up to him and offering him something. Earlier, Alia took to Instagram to wish Ranbir with a picture of the two admiring the sunset as they sit beside a beautiful lake. While captioning the post, she called him her ‘life’ and wrote, “happy birthday my life[sic].”

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's pictures from Jodhpur vacay go viral on social media

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt along with designer Manish Malhotra, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more could not help but swoon over the couple as they filled the comment section with heart emojis. Alia and Ranbir have reportedly been dating for over three years now. The two, who will be seen in the sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra, are often seen spending time with each other's families. Recently, Ranbir joined Alia to celebrate her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's birthday. Alia even shared the pictures from her father’s birthday celebrations where the family including Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh, and Alia were seen posing with Ranbir.

Last year, Ranbir even revealed during an interaction that if it weren't for the pandemic, he and Alia would have tied the knot. Meanwhile, the two have a host of films lined up in the pipeline. Besides their film Brahmastra, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal, and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan. Ranbir’s next Shamshera will release on March 18, 2022.

(Image: @ManavManglani/Instagram/@TeamofAliaBhatt/Twitter)