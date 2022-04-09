Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Menu: Punjabi, Italian Delicacies To Be Served On D-day

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly all set to tie the knot next week. Although the duo has refrained from officially divulging details of their wedding, every day, new updates on their ceremony are leaked on the internet. Speaking of which, recently details regarding their delicious wedding menu have surfaced online.

As per Bollywood Life, the menu includes a slew of mouth-watering cuisines from Punjabi, Mexican, Mughalai, Italian and more.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding menu details

According to the entertainment portal, an extravagant menu will be served for all the guests attending the ceremony. If the report is to be believed then Ranbir Kapoor's mother has specially asked chefs from Lucknow and Delhi to reach the wedding venue. From Delhi Chat counter to Lucknow's Kebabs will reportedly add zaika to their big day. Moreover, about 50 counters of exotic dishes will be installed at the venue.

It is suggested that along with non-vegetarian delicacies, vegetarian and vegan dishes are also arranged for the guests. For those unaware, Alia Bhatt is a vegan, and keeping that in mind, the couple has ensured to arrange a broad range of food items to satisfy their guests. It is important to note that the couple hasn't officially confirmed their wedding menu as of yet.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the Brahmastra duo will tie the knot on April 15, 2022. If the report is to be believed, then Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities will commence on April 13 with the Mehendi ceremony. Haldi and sangeet functions are reportedly organised on April 14 which will be followed by their baarat on April 15.

As for the Muhurat of the ceremony, it is reported that after the baarat on April 15, the wedding will take place in the early hours of April 16. According to Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt will adorn a Manish Malhotra designer wear, whereas Ranbir Kapoor's outfit details are not confirmed yet. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage ceremony will be reportedly hosted at the Rockstar actor's ancestral home in Mumbai. However, the couple has maintained to remain hushed about their big day.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt