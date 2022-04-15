Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Follow Neetu, Rishi Kapoor's Tradition Of Raising A Toast Post Wedding

Bollywood's beloved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently took the internet by storm as they tied the knot in a private ceremony at Kapoor's Vastu residence in Mumbai. The couple ditched the idea of a big fat Indian wedding and went for an intimate in-home ceremony. However, some rituals truly never change. It so happened that the bride and groom followed late actor Rishi Kapoor and Bollywood veteran Neetu Kapoor's ritual of raising a toast post their nuptials.

While Alia Bhatt shared glimpses of her beautiful wedding with her longtime crush, there are several unseen pictures from their wedding that are making rounds on the internet. However, the picture that won their fans' hearts and caught attention is the one in which the newlyweds exchanged champagne glasses after their cake-cutting ceremony. While the picture rightly captured the couple's emotions, it reminded netizens of Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor's wedding ritual.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor got married 42 years ago on January 22, 1980. The couple had a traditional wedding ceremony in the presence of their family and friends. Post their wedding, they also raised a toast to the new chapter of their lives, which was now followed by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

After a whirlwind romance for five years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The couple looked surreal during their nuptials as they colour coordinated in Sabyasachi outfits. While Alia Bhatt wore an ivory coloured saree, Ranbir Kapoor went for a matching sherwani.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a series of beautiful pictures from her dreamy wedding ceremony with now-husband Ranbir Kapoor. In the caption, she mentioned how they got married on the balcony of RK's residence. She wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites." "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," she added.

Image: Instagram/@kripamehta04/@ranbirkapoor143_