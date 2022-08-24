Ranbir Kapoor Apologises For 'phailoed' Remark On Alia Bhatt; 'I Have Bad Sense Of Humour'

Ranbir Kapoor has been facing a lot of criticism since he made a remark on his wife Alia Bhatt's pregnancy. The Shamshera actor left his fans disappointed after he jokingly body-shamed the mother-to-be for her weight gain as they are expecting their first child. Now, days after mocking his pregnant wife and actor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir has apologised, stating that he does have a 'bad sense of humour.'

The power couple, during a recent interview discussed their upcoming film Brahmastra. The video surfaced online, where the couple can be seen talking about why they are not promoting the movie in the way they do for other movies. The Raazi actor could be heard saying, "Of course, we will promote the movie, but if the question you are asking is why we are not 'phailoed' (spread) everywhere...". To this, husband Ranbir was quick and said, pointing at his wife's baby bump, "well I can say somebody has 'phailoed'." His sudden comment left both Alia and director Ayan Mukerji stunned.

Ranbir Kapoor apologises for 'phailoed' comment on Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to appear on screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's forthcoming directorial Brahmastra. Recently, the latter, who was present for a press meet alongside director SS Rajamouli and co-star Nagarjuna, was asked about his 'phailoed' comment which drew flak. Replying to it, the Sanju star replied,

"Yes, absolutely. Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. And what happened on that, I think it's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. I really want to apologise if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered. I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn't mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So I am sorry if I have hurt anyone about it."

The B-Town couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April, and months after their fairytale wedding, announced their first pregnancy by sharing an adorable photograph on social media. The Darlings star took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon".