Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea Clicked As Sunday Becomes Football Day For Stars

Sunday is football day for numerous stars of the film industry. The star players of the team, All Stars FC are known to regularly gather for their football sessions and it was not different this week. Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea were among the players who were clicked by the cameras in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea enjoy football session

Dressed in their All Stars FC kits, Ranbir Kapoor and Dino Morea were clicked before their session began. The former had worn a bandana, while the latter had a mask on as they were seen interacting, The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star seemed to be checking Dino’s bike in a video that surfaced. Ranbir was then seen standing at the goal post and instructing one of the teammates while passing around the ball.

Later, Arjun Kapoor too was clicked and TV actor Vivian D’Sena were among the others who were clicked by the cameras. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim too was a part of the session on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the eyeballs were on rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who had arrived for the football practice. While the former displayed his skills on the field, the latter’s actions around the field had caught the paparazzi’s attention.

Among the other players in the football group include Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Aparshkati Khurrana, Shoojit Sircar, Shashank Khaitan, Samir Kochhar, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Jim Sarbh, Ishaan Khatter, Caesar, Aditya Seal, Armaan-Aadar Jain, Karanveer Mehra, among others. Not just film celebrities, even sports greats like MS Dhoni and Leander Paes are often spotted at the matches.

A charity match had also been played by All Stars FC against a team led by cricketers a few years ago.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.