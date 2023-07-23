Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Enjoy Oppenheimer Together | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted out and about in Mumbai. The two kickedstarted their weekend by watching a Hollywood movie together. A video of the duo sitting inside a theatre surfaced online on Saturday and immediately went viral.

2 things you need to know

Along with being colleagues in the same industry, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are also distant relatives.

Ranbir’s grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor was a cousin of Arjun’s grandfather, Surinder Kapoor.

What film did Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor watch?

Arjun and Ranbir were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday night. The two were joined by Rohit Dhawan and their other friends. Both actors opted for an all-black ensemble for their casual outing. Later in the night, fans spotted the duo seated inside a theatre. The stars watched Christopher Nolan’s latest release Oppenheimer. The film was released in theatres on July 21 and clashed with Greta Gerwig's Barbie at the box office.

Oppenheimer is the biopic of the American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the 'father of the nuclear bomb'. It deals with his achievements and the FBI investigation that followed the invention of the atomic bomb.

What's next for Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor?

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor will be working with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the movie. The film is slated to release on December 1. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty. He will reunite with her again in Meri Patni Ka Remake also, also starring Rakul Preet Singh.