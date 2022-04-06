Ranbir Kapoor Busy Shooting With Mom Neetu Kapoor Amid His Wedding Rumours With Alia Bhatt

In the past week, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding rumours have taken the internet by storm. The Brahmastra star tends to keep his private life away from the limelight hence, he hasn't joined any social media platforms as of yet. However, his family members and girlfriend Alia Bhatt often share glimpses of the Rockstar actor via their respective accounts.

Speaking of which, on Wednesday, April 6, it was Neetu Kapoor who took to Instagram to post a happy photo alongside Ranbir, thereby giving out details of his whereabouts.

Neetu Kapoor & 'Jaane Jigar' Ranbir Kapoor busy shooting

While rumour mill has it that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are gearing up tie the knot, amidst this, the actor on Wednesday was busy shooting an ad with his mom. Neetu Kapoor gave fans a behind-the-scene glimpse of the shooting by sharing a happy sefie online. While doing so, Neetu also hailed Ranbir Kapoor as her 'heartbeat' and 'Jaane Jigar'. She wrote, "Ad shoot with my “ jaane Jigar “ ( heartbeat)," as she uploaded the new photo online. Take a look at it here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage talk has always piqued audiences' interest. Although Ranbir Kapoor is not on any social media platform, the pair have surely become an internet sensation ever since the two confirmed their relationship. Now, it is reported that the duo will seal the deal in wedding festivities that will seemingly take place between April 13 to April 17.

A source told Pinkvilla, "The wedding is taking place in April. The wedding festivities will take place from April 13 - 17. During this period, the sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies are scheduled as well." Members close to both Kapoor and Bhatt families have been told to keep themselves free during this time period. However, it is important to note that both Alia and Ranbir haven't confirmed or denied the reports as of yet.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming sci-fi film Brahmastra has become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part of the trilogy is also set to hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the superhero film.

The plot of the movie is apparently set in two timeframes. The story focuses on the life of a young man Shiva, who travels 3000 years back in time to unveil the mystery of his superpowers. While one time frame features the modern time, the other is set in the pre-Mahabharatha era, where Shiva learns about Brahmastra to defeat his enemy in the present time.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54