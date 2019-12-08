Ranbir Kapoor In Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Teaches Us THIS About Life

Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani is an Indian coming-of-age, romantic-drama film. YJHD is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It is directed by Ayan Mukherji and co-written by Ayan and Hussain Dalal. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Bunny, where he goes on a path to rediscover himself. The audience could not resist Bunny’s charm, which is why here is a list of five reasons why Ranbir Kapoor gave us travel goals.

Getting in touch with yourself

Travel will help you to get in touch with your ‘self.’ In our day to day lives, one loses focus being constantly in a rush, with no time to stand and stare, life can get a lot better when new horizons open up while travelling. There is a strength in knowing yourself. And travelling is like taking a step towards self-actualisation.

Experience and Perspective

With travel comes great knowledge, and bills. But it is all about perspective. And travel will help you in gaining perspective. Seeing new things widens our horizon of thinking and enhances our ability to see things. Travel gives us new ways to overcome whatever we may face, and with great travel comes even greater experience.

Learning new things

Travel can be an educational experience more than attending lectures in classrooms. Not an excuse to skip school, but while travelling, there are practical scenarios to face and difficulties that we will only face when outside. Overcoming them gives us great strength. And do not forget the age-old story our parents told us about how they would have to walk for miles to go to school. There is wisdom in it.

Appreciating life

One needs to get out there and enjoy the serenity of the world. There is a beauty in life that we tend to overlook. This is where travel comes in. Every once in a while, we all need a break from reality that we call life and really see what matters, and add to it by travelling, eating, praying and loving.

Celebrating cultures

Sometimes nothing great happens and we are left with questions like what now? In times like these, it is always wise to travel. Travelling opens our mind to new things, new possibilities, and most importantly, meeting new people. Life can get interesting when one learns new languages, experiences different cultures and adapts to different lifestyles.

