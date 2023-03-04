Ranbir Kapoor Makes DJ Martin Garrix Say 'Mera Bharat Mahan' During Concert | Watch

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix has begun his eight-city tour in India. He was in Bengaluru as he kick-started his multi-city tour. Soon after Garrix started his concert, fans got a double treat as Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor joined him on stage for a brief moment. Reportedly, the Brahmastra actor was in the city for the promotions of his film Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

In a video which went viral online, Ranbir could be seen promoting his forthcoming movie during the concert. Not to forget, he made Garrix say, "Mera Bharat Mahan". Following this, the entire crowd went gaga over the duo and cheered for them all along. The two could be seen bonding on the stage. After this, the Bollywood actor let Garrix continue with his performance.

Martin Garrix shares his love for Indian audience

In an interview with Rolling Stone India, the DJ said, "I do have a big part of my most loyal fanbase in India. A lot of big fan accounts are based here as well. It’s just the overall atmosphere for me. It’s such a special and unique country, every time I am here, I get inspired by the culture and people."

He further said, "Because it’s been so long ago since I visited India last for shows. I’ve done some of my biggest and most amazing shows here, so obviously now after Covid we wanted to make up for the long wait of the fans."

More about Martin Garrix's eight-city tour in India

The 26-year-old DJ is on his sixth visit to India and will perform in eight cities. He started his tour with Bengaluru on March 3, following which he will visit Hyderabad on March 4 and Chennai the very next day. He will then go to Pune and Mumbai on March 8, Kolkata around March 10, New Delhi and Ahmedabad on March 11 and 12 respectively.