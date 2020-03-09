Ranbir Kapoor's Most Matured Moments From 'Wake Up Sid'

Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Wake Up Sid! was widely praised by critics. The actor is known for his versatility, charm, and style. Ranbir is now considered one of the most influential actors in Bollywood. The actor has now worked in several popular films. He is also currently gearing up for his upcoming action flick Brahmastra, which is the first installation in the planned trilogy.

Wake Up Sid! showcased the easygoing life of a not-so-responsible Sid, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. The movie also stars Konkana Sen Sharma in the other lead role. Her character is the one who inspires Sid to step up and take charge of his life. Take a look at the most matured scenes of Sidharth from the film.

When Sid meets his father at his office with his first paycheque

The transition from an irresponsible teen to showing up in his father's office with his first paycheck is priceless. This scene carries a lot of emotions at the same time. Sid is overwhelmed and realises that even someone as reckless as he is can turn to the right track and turn his life around.

This scene will certainly make you shed a tear, out of happiness though. He also makes a speech.

When Sid and his mother reminisce over old photos

This is another scene from the movie where Sid goes to meet his mother and the two go through his childhood album, becoming nostalgic. They sit and reminisce over old times. This is an immersive scene and you will definitely feel all the emotions. Also, Ranbir Kapoor's performance in this scene is exceptional and riveting.

The ending: When Sid realises his love for Aisha

This is the ending scene of the movie. In this scene, Sid realises his love for Aisha, the woman who inspired him to turn his life around. Sid realises that he has an intense love for Aisha and that he cannot lose her from his life.

