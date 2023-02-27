Ranbir Kapoor On Life After Daughter Raha's Birth: 'Don't Feel Like Leaving Home'

Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, it will release on the big screens on March 8. Last year was very special for the Brahmastra actor. He married Alia Bhatt in April and in November, became a father. The couple has named their daughter Raha.

Ranbir shared how fatherhood has been like for him. At a media interaction in Kolkata, the Wake Up Sid actor said that becoming a father was the "best feeling in the world". "Being a father is the best feeling in the world. I keep looking at her (Raha's) pictures. I don't feel like leaving home and her," Ranbir said.

The video from the press conference has been going viral on social media and fans are loving how candid Ranbir got when talking about his baby daughter.

Ranbir confirms his next biopic

In 2018, Ranbir Kapoor starred in Sanju, the biopic of Sanjay Dutt. He has been long linked to the biopic of Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. At the media interaction in Kolkata, Ranbir said that the Sourav Ganguly biopic has not been offered to him yet.

To the surprise of everyone, he confirmed that he will star in the biopic of musician and actor Kishore Kumar, adding that Anurag Basu will be directing it and they have been working on it for 11 years.

Ranbir will also be seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Co-starring Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, the gangster drama will release on August 11.