Ranbir Kapoor Promotes Rishi Kapoor’s Last Film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' With All His 'heart'

Rishi Kapoor was one of the most iconic actors in the film industry. His sudden demise shook the whole film fraternity. The late actor might not be physically present today, but he left behind an unmatchable legacy and memories of his roles. Fans will get to witness, the legendary actor one last time on the screens with his film Sharmaji Namkeen which is all set for its digital premiere on March 31.

As Rishi Kapoor starrer Sharmaji Namkeen's premiere is inching closer, his son Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stones unturned in promoting his father's last film. Recently, the actor was papped while attending the film's screening.

Ranbir Kapoor makes a heart sign as he promotes Sharmaji Namkeen

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the screening of Sharmaji Namkeen with director Hitesh Bhatia and producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Ranbir smiled through the camera and he posed for the paparazzi. He also made a heart sign with his hands while standing in front of the movie poster of his father. The paps handle, Varinder Chawla posted the video on their Instagram handle with the caption that read, "Ranbir Kapoor spotted for Rishi Ji’s last movie screening #SharmajiNamkeen #RanbirKapoor #RishiKapoor #Spotted #VarinderChawla."

Here take a look at the post-

Ranbir Kapoor calls Sharmaji Namkeen 'a special film'

Earlier before the trailer release, Ranbir Kapoor shared a video and talked about how Sharmaji Namkeen is a special film. Ranbir reveals how his father was full of life and positivity and he wanted to complete the film at all costs despite his deteriorating health conditions.

The actor later goes on to say that his unfortunate departure resulted in the makers trying out VFX and Ranbir trying prosthetics but nothing seems to have worked out. Then veteran actor Paresh Rawal stepped in and completed the film. Ranbir further reveals “Sharmaji Namkeen will always be my one of the most-fondest memories of my father. Up there on the screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans.” He asked fans to shower love on the film, just the way they loved Rishi Kapoor. In the end, he urged all the viewers to watch Sharmaji Namkeen's trailer.

Here take a look at the video-

