Rishi Kapoor No More: Ranbir Kapoor's Testimonial In His Dad's Book Will Touch Your Heart

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is well known to be a bit of a recluse from the media, preferring to speak during film promotions and not on social media, something which his father, late Rishi Kapoor, has stated. But in the book Khullam Khulla about Rishi Kapoor who tragically passed away on Thursday aged 67, he had written heartwarmingly and heartbreakingly about his father.

The foreword written, by son Ranbir Kapoor in Khullam Khulla, his autobiography, reads:

“I am closer to my mother. I feel that Dad modelled his relationship with me on the one he shared with his own father. And it is true that I have never crossed a certain line with him. But there is no sense of loss or vacuum here. I do wish sometimes that I could be friendlier with him or even spend more time with him.”

“Sometimes I wish I could just pick up the phone and ask him, ‘Dad, how are you doing?’ But we do not have that. We do not have a phone relationship. When I get married and have children, I would want to change that dynamic with them. I don’t want my relationship with my children to be as formal as the one I have with my father. I want to be friendlier, be more connected, spend more time with them than he did with me."

“I love my father dearly and have immense respect for him. I’m inspired by him and never want to let him down. I know he has only my best interests at heart. He also takes care of the financial side of my work. So we are more connected now. His confidence in me and my work makes me take pride in it. I persevere that much harder because of this. His belief and his encouragement are important to me,” the actor addresses in the book.

“I do not have a take on his Twitter personality. All I can say is, so long as he is being honest and having fun, it’s his prerogative. Social media is something very personal. Of course, he gets himself into a spot sometimes with his frank speak, but I know he has no agenda and no hidden motive. My father is a straight arrow."

(The book is written by Meena Iyer, the co-author of Rishi Kapoor's autobiography)

