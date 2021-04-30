Ranbir Kapoor Scolds Paparazzi For Entering Apartment Building, Says "Galat Kar Rahe Ho"

Ranbir Kapoor could not help but snap at the paparazzi for entering his apartment complex. Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were snapped together entering his building on Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary. Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor passed away last year on April 30, 2020. Find out details about this incident below.

Ranbir Kapoor snaps at paparazzi for entering his apartment building

Today marks the first death anniversary of Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. As mentioned earlier, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after battling cancer for some time. Many Bollywood actors and cinema lovers are mourning the loss of this Bollywood legend.

Today, Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were spotted outside Ranbir’s apartment. The Bollywood couple stepped out of the car and soon entered their apartment building. While Alia was dressed in a baby pink and white ethnic look, Ranbir Kapoor chose to wear a white T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

But while the two tried to enter the apartment complex, they were surrounded by paparazzi. While Alia swiftly entered the complex, Ranbir can be heard schooling the paps for entering the apartment premises. He said “Galat kar rahe ho” (You guys are not doing this right) and also added, “Building mein mat aana” (Do not enter the building). Watch this video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram below.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor back from the Maldives

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport on April 25, 2021. The Bollywood couple had just returned from their trip to the Maldives. The couple’s vacation received heavy criticism from the public and some Bollywood celebs as well, since India is currently suffering tremendously due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an interview with Bollywood Hungama slammed celebs vacationing in the Maldives and at international locations while the country is in the middle of a major health crisis. In his interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that people should not flaunt their money while their fellow countrymen are finding it difficult to put food on their plate.

Image Credit: Viral Bhayani Instagram