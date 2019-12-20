Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor In Luv Ranjan's Next, Read Details

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a tweet on Friday, shared the big news. His post read, “IT'S OFFICIAL... #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next film [not titled yet]... Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... 26 March 2021 release.” Shraddha Kapoor reacted saying "Super excited about this"

Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021. — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) December 20, 2019

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.