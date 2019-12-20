The Debate
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor In Luv Ranjan's Next, Read Details

Bollywood News

IT'S OFFICIAL! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next film [not titled yet].

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luv Ranjan

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a tweet on Friday, shared the big news. His post read, “IT'S OFFICIAL... #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next film [not titled yet]... Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... 26 March 2021 release.” Shraddha Kapoor reacted saying "Super excited about this"

Stay tuned for more updates.

 

 

Published:
