Ranbir Kapoor Spotted In City Just Days Ahead Of Rumoured Wedding With Alia Bhatt; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is seemingly busy with the preparation of his wedding with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. On Monday evening, the Brahmastra actor caught the attention of the paparazzi as he stepped out in the Juhu locality of Mumbai. His lavish black Range Rover was spotted on the streets of the entertainment capital of the country.

Visuals of Ranbir Kapoor's car

In a video that is currently doing the rounds on the internet, the actor's swanky car can be seen going through several traffic signals. However, the destination of the soon groom-to-be remains unclear. Notably, Ranbir Kapoor is also busy with the filming of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal. If the star stepped out to complete his professional commitment or was it a wedding thing that needed his attention can't be stated as of yet. Take a look at the video below:

This comes just moments after a truckload of kitchen vessels was delivered to RK's ancestral home, the Krishna Raj bungalow. The staffer who had the responsibility of delivering the vessels immediately shut the vehicle shutter upon watching the media frenzy outside the RK residence. Earlier a report by Bollywood Life claimed that Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor has ordered chefs from Lucknow and Delhi to arrive at the venue for the big event. Going by the latest video, it appears that a wide range of delicacies will be served on the menu at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities. Check out the clip below:

Speaking of the bride-to-be Alia Bhatt, the Raazi star was spotted leaving her house for the first time amid the speculations of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor opted for a simple white t-shirt for her outing which was matched with black sunglasses. Alia Bhatt completely avoided the paps outside her residence and did not step out of the car to pose for the cameras.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the Brahmastra duo will tie the knot on April 15, 2022. However, it is pertinent to note that official confirmation from the couple regarding the same is yet awaited. If reports are to be believed, then Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities will commence on April 13.

Image: Instagram/@thetrendingvilla