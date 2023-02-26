Ranbir Kapoor To Headline Kishore Kumar Or Sourav Ganguly's Biopic? Actor Reveals

Ranbir Kapoor fans are in for a suprise as the Bollywood actor has confirmed that he will star in the biopic of the celebrated music composer and actor Kishore Kumar. The Sanju actor was in Kolkata for the promotions of his movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar when he made this revelation about the film on Kishore Da and his association with it for over a decade.

Ranbir Kapoor confirms working in Kishore Kumar biopic

During media interaction in Kolkata, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed doing Kishore Kumar's biopic. He said that he is working on it for the last 11 years. "Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar's biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I'm hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada (Sourav Ganguly) k upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven't heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don't know."

Ranbir shares update on Sourav Ganguly biopic

At the same event, Ranbir Kapoor also gave an update on the reported biopic of the Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, which has been in the news for sometime now. Ranbir said that he has not been offered the biopic on Sourav yet. He also added that he had no knowledge of the Sourav Ganguly biopic being made.

After Ranbir played cricket in Eden Gardens, Kolkata with Sourav Ganguly, netizens were quick to speculate that the Brahmastra actor was doing the former Indian cricket team captain's biopic. However, turns out, that is just hearsay for now.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is directed by Luv Ranjan, will release in cinema halls on March 8.