Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Look Leaked; Fans Say 'best Actor Award Loading...'

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action drama 'Animal', recently made headlines after a clip of his on-screen look from the sets of 'Animal' leaked online.

In the viral videos, the actor looked intense in a blue formal suit and long hair. He can be seen walking alongside his bodyguards and smoking a cigarette while maintaining a stern gangster demeanour.

In another video, RK's bodyguards can be seen pulling out weapons from the rear of a Range Rover. The actor walked towards his car while smoking a cigarette.

As soon as the videos went viral, several fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. One user wrote, "My gut feeling is it’s going to be raw violence, insane, intense. RK mania is on the way! Vanga sahab ko thank you from rkf’s.” "Yes… best actor award loading…+ Box office would be on", penned another one.

Check out the videos and reactions below:

RK looks dapper while shooting for his upcoming Movie ANIMAL 🔥❤️❤️#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/JHqkJ5zYrO — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) January 27, 2023

The first poster of 'Animal'

On New Year's eve, Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped the first look of Ranbir Kapoor from the movie 'Animal'. In the poster, the 'Brahamastra' actor can be seen sporting long hair and a thick beard. The poster also featured bruises on Ranbir's arms. The 'Brahmastra' actor can also be seen holding an axe while lighting a cigarette.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Sandeep wrote, "Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE.”

See the poster here:

Sandeep Reddy's directorial 'Animal' also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles.