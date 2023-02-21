Ranbir Kapoor's Fan Breaches Security, Throws Himself At Brahmastra Actor

Ranbir Kapoor recently found himself in a situation when a fan breached his security and grabbed the actor from behind during an event. The actor was part of an event for the promotion of his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The clip of the fan rushing towards the Bollywood star and giving a hug is going viral on social media.

The Rockstar actor was completely surprised. However, his reaction to the incident won fans' hearts. Right after the fan hugged the actor, he was taken off the stage by the security personnel. Luckily, the fan had no intention of harming him.

Get yourself an idol who treats his fans like the way Ranbir Kapoor does ❤️#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/zsC1CIwHav — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) February 18, 2023

Fans react to the fan pouncing at Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor fans are not happy with the fan launching himself at the actor. Reacting to the clip of a fan lunging at Ranbir on Twitter, one fan praised the actor by saying, “The way this man treats his fans Never seen someone that humble and down to earth... Probably one of the great reason of my being his fan and proud of him #RanbirKapoor."

Another netizen criticised the fan for this chaotic situation and said “I don’t encourage such behaviour from fans (this causes chaos in a high excitement situation and it could lead to unpleasant incidents) but I highly appreciate how well Ranbir Kapoor handled it !”

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also features Shraddha Kapoor and is scheduled for a March 8, 2023 release. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy vanga's gangster drama Animal, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It will release in August.