Ranbir Kapoor's Most Romantic Moments With Aishwarya Rai From 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil depicts the journey of friendship and love between Alizeh and Ayan. While Ayan Sanger and Alizeh Khan are played by Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai plays Saba Taliyar Khan, a poet. The film is a heartwarming story of Ayaan, Saba and Alizeh, as they cruise through their journey of love, life and heartbreak.

Ae Dil Hai Muskhil is directed, produced and written by Karan Johar. Apart from the trio, the musical romantic drama also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in special appearances. Check out some best romantic moments of Ranbir Kapoor with Aishwarya Rai from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Bulleya Song

Bulleya is a romantic number from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that premises around the love story between Aishwarya Rai and Ranbir Kapoor. In the song, the couple is spotted romancing on the streets of London.

When Ayan Sanger meets Saba for the first time

Ranbir Kapoor's character Ayan meets Aishwarya Rai after he rushes out from Alizeh's wedding. He is heartbroken and that's when he meets Saba at the airport. He randomly goes and sits next to Saba and starts a conversation. They have a sweet flirty moment where they exchange their numbers.

Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo

Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo is another romantic song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Here, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai romance in a club while the classic evergreen song plays in the background. The song also has a few intimate scenes between Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai.

The Phone Call

After Ranbir and Aishwarya's first meet at the airport, Ayan calls her. He starts with a shayari, trying to impress Saba. Aishwarya Rai agrees to go on a date with him.

