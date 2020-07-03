When Ranbir Kapoor Reacted To Ranveer Singh Being The Original Choice For 'Sanju'

Ranbir Kapoor had won numerous awards for his performance in Sanju. The actor received praise from fans and critics for his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt. However, many are unaware of the fact that Ranbir Kapoor wasn’t the first choice for the movie -- it was Ranveer Singh. Read on to know how Ranbir Kapoor had reacted when asked about being the second choice for the movie.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

How Ranbir reacted to Ranveer being the first choice for Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor played the character of reel life Sanjay Dutt in the film, for which he received high praise from critics. Even when the trailer for the film was released, Ranbir's look from the film had been widely appreciated. However, many people have been unaware of the fact that Ranveer Singh was initially the one chosen to play the part and not Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

While having a candid chat with an entertainment daily, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the producer of Sanju, revealed that the makers of the movie were very keen to cast Ranveer Singh to play the reel-life Sanjay Dutt in his biopic. Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that he thought Ranveer Singh had the ''flamboyance, the emotional depth, and the ability to change himself completely'' to play Sanjay Dutt and that is exactly what they needed from an actor. But, Rajkummar Hirani, the director of the movie, was adamant that Ranbir Kapoor would be perfect, Vidhu Vinod Chopra further mentioned.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

While having a candid chat with an entertainment portal, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about how he felt being the second choice of the movie and if Ranveer Singh regrets this. Ranbir Kapoor said that he does know about Ranveer Singh’s regrets and anything of that kind. However, he said that he is really happy that ''it came into his life, and that too at a time when he was really in need of inspiration''. He said it’s a luxury that every actor finds inspiration in every film they do. So, he said that he is very happy he got the opportunity to portrayal the role.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.