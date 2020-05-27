Randeep Hooda Calls Out Unverified News Regarding Uttarakhand Forest Fires On Twitter

Randeep Hooda is known to love nature and wildlife. He is often seen voicing his opinions about them on his social media and also in media interactions. Since last few days, a lot of information about forest fires has been circulating on social media. The information and pictures which are circulated on social media talked about the Uttarakhand forest fires. Randeep Hooda recently took to his social media to call out the unverified information and fake news regarding Uttarakhand forest fires.

Since a past few days, several images of forest fires were doing the rounds on the internet. A lot of people even compared the unverified information about Uttarakhand forest fires to recent disastrous forest fires in Australia and Amazon region. Randeep Hooda took to his twitter to call out this unverified information which is being circulated on the internet. In his tweet, he said that forest fires are a natural phenomenon which actually rejuvenates the forest, and such forest fires happen every year.

Talking about the pictures and unverified news of Uttarakhand forest fires, Randeep Hooda said that Uttarakhand forest fires have been relatively low so far. He urged everyone to not compare them with the tragic fires of Australia and Amazon region. Randeep Hooda also told everyone to stop spreading panic with such fake news.

Randeep Hooda on Twitter

Forest fires are a natural phenomenon that rejuvenates the forest & they happen every year..as per my research, this year #forestfires have been relatively low in #Uttarakhand so far..pls don’t compare them to Australia & the Amazon & spread panic 🙏🏽#PrayForUttarakhand #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/F5oHGnit3D — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 27, 2020

Randeep Hooda backed up his tweet and facts with forest fire statistics of 2019 and 2020. The statistics shared by Randeep Hooda show that the forest fires in 2020 are much lesser than the forest fires of last year. His statistics graph showed that the area affected by forest fires in hectares is much less in 2020 than it was in 2019.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is an advocate and an ardent follower of sustainable living. He is also the UN ambassador for UN Convention on Migratory Species. Till now he has made significant contributions for environmental and wildlife issues.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was all set to be seen with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also features Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film was expected to release on Eid this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown the release date of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been postponed

