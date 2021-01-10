Randeep Hooda hopes for resolution of farmer's demands; Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B at border

The farmers-Government standoff over the passing of three agricultural laws continued for the 46th day on Sunday. While farmers continued to protest at the Delhi borders, celebrities of the film industry continued to express their thoughts and support. In the latest, Randeep Hooda hoped for a 'speedy resolution' to the controversy, while Punjabi singers Harbhajan Mann and Jazzy B spent time with the farmers at the Tikri Border.

READ: Farmer Found Dead In UP's Kaushambi

Film industry celebrities on farmer protests

A few farmers have passed away as they participated in the protests. Randeep Hooda paid tribute to them and prayed for their souls by holding a candle for them. The Sultan star hoped that there could be a resolution to it at the earliest, so that the farmers could return to their homes.

Praying for our farmers who lost their lives at the protest. Hoping for a speedy resolution so that everyone can return home safe at the earliest 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F3LW1N42z3 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 9, 2021

Numerous Punjabi singers had reached the borders to express their solidarity with the farmers. Harbhajan Mann and Jazzy B have been spotted on numerous occasions. They were once again seen, singing and entertaining the farmers.

READ: 40-yr-old Punjab Farmer Ends Life At Singhu Border: Haryana Police

Sharing a video of Maan performing, Jazzy B used the hashtag ‘#artistsforfarmers.’ Jazzy B has shared numerous other videos over the days.

Farmer-government standoff continues

The farmers are demanding the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws, fearing it would affect factors like Mininum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, while the government has clarified that MSP would continue.

Meanwhile, the ninth round of discussions between farmers and the government ended in a deadlock on Friday. The next round of meeting is scheduled to take place on January 15.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said after the last discussion. "Today, the Indian government's talks with the farmers' unions started at 2 pm. The talks were centred around the three farm laws but no decision could be taken today. The Centre insisted that it will think about any alternative put forth by the unions other than asking for the repeal of the laws. The talks came to an end as no alternatives were put forth today. The Centre and the farmers' unions have both decided that we will again hold talks at 2 pm on January 15,"

READ: Wheelchair-bound Punjab Farmer Defies Odds, Joins Protest At Singhu Border

READ: Rahul Gandhi Takes A Jibe At Centre As Deadlock Continues After 9th Centre-Farmer Talks



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.