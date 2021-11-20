Actor Randeep Hooda recently shared a video, wherein six tigers can be seen strutting down a path at the Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, which falls 50 kilometres from Nagpur. The rare sight of these animals, which has been captured from inside a safari truck, became an instant hit among Netizens, garnering almost 20,000 likes and multiple retweets.

While some netizens noted that they were envious since nothing could beat the sight, others wrote that the individual who shot the video was 'immensely lucky'. The video also got a response from senior Indian Forest Service official Ramesh Pandey, who noted that "this is something really interesting happening." He further wrote about a similar experience of witnessing tigers together. "In the recent past we saw groups of five tigers in Panna, Pench and Dudhwa and now six tigers together is something really incredible."

Randeep Hooda's recent video goes viral on Twitter

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, November 20, the Highway actor uploaded the two and a half minute clip, wherein a pack of tigers strut delightfully in the Wildlife Sanctuary. The actor claims to have received the clip through WhatsApp, which he described to be 'Chappar Phad ke' (tearing through the roof). For the caption, he wrote, "Chappar Phad ke .. Umrer - karhandla VC: WA forward. (sic)" Take a look.

Chappar Phad ke ..



Umrer - karhandla



VC : WA forward pic.twitter.com/qrQUb4Jk5P — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 19, 2021

Netizens were quick enough to witness the rare sight and drop in their views. One called it "beauty at its best", while another noted how this would've been a thrilling experience. "Do visit Tadoba in Maharashtra. Great chances of seeing tigers there too (perhaps not 6 at a time). Nothing to beat this for sure. (sic)", a user wrote.

This is really amazing! Am so envious. What a thrill it must have been. Do visit Tadoba in Maharashtra. Great chances of seeing tigers there too (perhaps not 6 at a time😀). Nothing to beat this for sure — Aruna Rao (@Aru_2203) November 19, 2021

Someone got immensely lucky today — Sarosh (@saroshlodhi) November 19, 2021

This is something really interesting happening. In the recent past we saw groups of 5 tigers in Panna, Pench and Dudhwa and now 6 tigers together is something really incredible. 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 https://t.co/HaLo4sSJAy — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) November 19, 2021

Oh beauty at its best — MontyTheSinner (@Montysinner) November 19, 2021

Randeep's obsession with wildlife isn't newfound. The actor recently flaunted his immaculate photography skills as he uploaded a picture of a tiger clicked by him. The balance of shadow and lights on his subject make the still look surreal. "Light and shadows are a part of the journey.. keep walking !! (sic)", he wrote.

Best-known for his roles in Baaghi 2, Bombay Talkies, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Hooda was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He also has a social comedy film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Ileana D'Cruz in the pipeline.

(Image: @randeephooda/Instagram/Twitter)