Rani Mukerji Talks About The Rumours That Say Mardaani 2 Is A Remake Of Ratsasan

South Indian films being remade by Bollywood is nothing new. Many popular Bollywood films are actually remakes of films made in the south, one of the most famous examples being that of Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was a remake of a Telugu film. Recently, Rani Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mardaani 2 was also noted to be similar to a preexisting Tamil film, Ratsasan. This similarity was noticed by fans of the Vishnu Vishal film after the release of the first Mardaani 2 trailer.

Rani Mukerji on whether Mardaani 2 is a remake of Ratsasan

Above is the trailer for Ratsasan. Ratsasan released on October 5, 2018, and starred popular Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal in the lead role as Sub-inspector Arun Kumar. The movie was directed by Ram Kumar and dealt with the confrontation between Arun Kumar and a brutal killer who murdered young women. The movie was a modest success at the south Indian box office and was critically acclaimed for its script and acting. Below is the trailer for Mardaani 2.

Mardaani 2, on the other hand, is yet to be released and is slated to hit theatres on December 13, 2019. The movie is directed by Gopi Puthran and stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role as Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. She played the same role in the first Mardaani film as well. Mardaani 2 deals with similar themes as Ratsasan, where Rani's character is on the hunt for an evil man who is brutally murdering young women, similar to the villain of Ratsasan. Due to the similarity of the themes, many fans of Vishnu Vishal's Ratsasan claimed that Mardaani 2 is its Hindi remake after they saw the trailer for the Rani Mukerji starrer.

In a recent interview, Rani was asked whether she agreed with those calling her film a remake. She replied by saying that the similarities were likely a coincidence. She did mention that she had never seen Ratsasan before. She also added that Mardaani 2 was a fictional story but it was inspired by real-life events. She asked that people see her film first before judging it as a remake.

