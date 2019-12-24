The Debate
Rani Mukerji's Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan & Others Add Glamour

Bollywood News

Last night, several Bollywood celebrities gathered at Rani Mukerji's residence. The Mardaani 2 actress hosted a bash and it was attended by several actors

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rani

Last night, several Bollywood celebrities gathered at Rani Mukerji's residence. The Mardaani 2 actress hosted a bash and it was attended by actors in the likes of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aryan Khan, and others. While most of the celebs were seen dressed in comfortable clothes, Kareena Kapoor dazzled fans with a black shimmer top. Karisma, on the other hand, wore a floral top, while Alia was spotted in a bright yellow outfit. Take a look at the pictures below- 

Bollywood attends Rani Mukerji's bash 

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia 🌸 Fan (@aliabhatt837) on

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Karisma Kapoor 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

Armaan Jain and Anisha Malhotra 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

 

 

 

Published:
