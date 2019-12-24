Rani Mukerji's Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan & Others Add Glamour

Last night, several Bollywood celebrities gathered at Rani Mukerji's residence. The Mardaani 2 actress hosted a bash and it was attended by actors in the likes of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aryan Khan, and others. While most of the celebs were seen dressed in comfortable clothes, Kareena Kapoor dazzled fans with a black shimmer top. Karisma, on the other hand, wore a floral top, while Alia was spotted in a bright yellow outfit. Take a look at the pictures below-

Bollywood attends Rani Mukerji's bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Karisma Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Armaan Jain and Anisha Malhotra

