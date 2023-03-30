Rani Mukerji Reacts To Norwegian Ambassador's Claims On Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has been in the news for its subject matter. Norwegian ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund pointed out the "factual inaccuracies" in the film and alleged misrepresentation of Norway's stance on family life and cultural differences. In a recent interview, Rani replied to the ambassador's claims on the film.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rani said that the Norwegian ambassador was entitled to his opinion. She said that the movie was not made to offend anyone. She added that “It is a true story, and the intention of the film was very different from what was being projected in the opinion that was given. It was about a mother’s journey.”

The Black actress reinstated that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of a mother, which needed to be told. She also said that the story cannot be fictional as the Indian government helped the mother to unite with her children. She added, “One person saying something, it’s not really going to affect the larger picture of the film that we wanted to make and the story that we wanted to put out”



Rani also said that the movie depicts how people try to take advantage of the system that has been put in place to help the needy. She also shared that everyone is "touchy about their country" and try to defend their motherland. She stressed on the importance of the film and urged people to watch the movie to know about what really happened.

What did the Norwegian ambassador say?

Before Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway released, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, Norwegian ambassador to India shared on social media that the movie incorrectly depicted Norway’s beliefs about family. He added that the movie had "factual inaccuracies" and called it a "work of fiction".



About Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on real-life incidents. The story narrates the plight of Sagarika Chakraborty after her children were taken away by the Norwegian government citing bad parenting. Rani Mukerji essays the role of Sagarika in the film. The movie also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta and others.