Ranu Mondal's Photo Was Fake? Make-up Artist Shares 'Real' Picture

Ranu Mondal became the centre of online memes when a picture of the newly famous celebrity surfaced online. A picture of Ranu wearing over-the-top and bright makeup was shared by people online. But, according to a report by a leading news portal, the pictures have turned out to be fake.

Ranu's makeup artist speaks up:

The make-up artist Sandhya, who had done Ranu's makeup for the event, took to her Instagram account to address this issue. The artist shared a collage of two pictures. One picture showed a real picture of Ranu where she can be seen in natural-looking makeup. The other one is the viral picture under which the words 'Fake Picture' is written. In the caption of the post, Sandhya talked about how one can see the difference between the makeup that Sandhya and her make-up group had done on Ranu and the fake picture. She claimed that the picture was edited to an extent.

Sandhya further talked about how all the jokes and trolls are fine for her and that they make them laugh as well. But, these trolls are funny only until a point and are not welcome once they start hurting the sentiments of someone. She added that it was not a very good thing to do. Sandhya further talked about how she and her crew hoped that everyone will now understand the truth and realise that there is a difference between the fake picture and the genuine one. In the end, she added that this all that they ask for.

Even as the fake picture was getting circulated, many people on Twitter spoke in favour of Ranu. They tweeted about the ruthlessness of people when it comes to trolling. They also talked about how Ranu did not deserve such treatment, given the fact that she comes from a poor background and has come up for her talent.

What's with Ranu Mondal memes?



Woman gets to live the time of her life after an eternity. I accept the makeover is a disaster but that's the makeup artist's fault. She looks happy.

Not everything is a meme material. — JeSuisJasmeet (@Distilledwoman) November 16, 2019

I don't understand why everyone is making fun of #RanuMandal 's make up. It's not like she did it herself or knows anything about it. — Mrs. CR7 (@itsmeashma) November 17, 2019

