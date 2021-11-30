Ranveer, Deepika To Amitabh, Jaya: Real Life Couples Who've Starred In Movies Together

The Bollywood industry has several successful love stories of actors, some of these couples got in a relationship after they filmed a movie together, while others acted in a movie after they got in a relationship. Power couples like Amitabh Bachchan- Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini-Dharmendra, Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh, have featured in several critically and commercially successful movies together.

1. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

One of the most iconic couples of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan have shared the screen for several movies. The duo shared the screen in the cult classic Sholay and other movies like Mili, Silsila, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and more. The couple has been married for more than 45 years and has two kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

2. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, often known by their couple name Saifeena have featured in several movies together. Saif and Kareena have shared the screen in movies like Kurbaan, Tashan, and Agent Vinod. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and has two kids together.

3. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Some of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's biggest box office earners have been the movies in which the duo has starred together. They were first seen on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Ram-Leela and went on to feature in two more movies Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. They will also be seen together in the upcoming biographical movie 83.

4. Hema Malini and Dharmendra

Dharmendra and Hema Malini were paired in lead roles romantically in 31 films but have worked in 45 films. Some of their hit movies include Sholay, Sharafat, Tum Haseen Main Jawan, Naya Zamana, Raja Jani, Seeta Aur Geeta, Patthar Aur Payal, and many more.

5. Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are among the most-loved couples in the Indian film industry and have starred in several movies together. They have worked together in movies like U Me Aur Hum, Ishq, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, and most recently in Tanaaji: The Unsung Warrior.

6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's first on-screen appearance was in item number Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli. They went on to star in movies like Umrao Jaan, Guru, Dhoom, Raavan, and more. They tied the knot in 2007 and have a daughter together.

