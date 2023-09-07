Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Get Romantic In Unseen Clip From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani recently released the video for the Saregama Caravan Medley. The extended song saga was featured in the film showing two parallel romances between the film's characters. The newly released video also happens to carry unseen footage featuring the protagonists.

3 things you need to know

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres on July 28.

The film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular characters of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee who fall in love despite their cultural differences.

The film has earned upwards of ₹345 crore at the worldwide box office.

New music video from RARKPK features cast in unseen footage

The version of the song featured in the film carried three evergreen hits, reworked to embody a slightly more contemporary vibe. The film's version of the song carried a medley of O Saathi Chal from the 1972 film Seeta Aur Geeta, Yeh Shaam Mastaani from the 1971 film Kati Patang and Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai from the 1973 film Loafer. The extended music video reveals two new songs which were edited out of the film owing to time constraints.

(Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a still from the Caravan Medley video | Image: Saregama India/YouTube)



One of the two new songs is Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho which initially featured Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in the 1973 film Bobby. The other happens to be Aao Na Gale Lagao Naa from the 1972 film Mere Jeevan Saathi. The extended video carries ample unseen footage of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee respectively. The two can be seen romancing through the five-plus minute length of the medley which adds more context to their love story. The video also features more footage of Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's plot points in the film.

RARKPK scores big at the box office

The Bollywood romantic comedy scored strong numbers at the box office minting upwards of ₹345 crore. While in India the film managed a strong ₹180.1 crore collection, it grossed ₹165 crore overseas. The film marks Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's second collaboration after Gully Boy (2019).