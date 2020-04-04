Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Pledge To Donate To PM CARES Fund

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh announced that he and his wife Deepika Padukone have pledged to donate a significant amount to the PM CARES Fund. "We're all in this together, and we shall overcome", he wrote. The Bollywood duo joined several film fraternity celebrities in the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan and others to donate to the cause. Read below-

Apart from the PM CARES Fund, several are also donating to help Daily wage workers in times of need. Recently, Ekta Kapoor has pledged to forsake Rs 2.5 crore, her annual salary as head of Balaji Telefilms, for the workers of her production house who are likely to face losses in the face of the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. She took to her social media account and posted a note announcing her contribution by stating that it is her responsibility to ensure that the freelancers and daily wage workers at Balaji Telefilms do not suffer in this crisis.

Coronavirus pandemic

Globally, the number of deaths due to novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection has crossed 55,000 mark with more than 10.41 lakh confirmed cases until now. The deadly virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in China, has claimed more lives in Italy than in China with the country's toll nearing 13,920 as on Friday, April 3.

Meanwhile, as on date, the dangerous virus has claimed more than 60 lives in India whereas 162 people have been cured of the novel coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed cases in the country has crossed 2300 and has been rising at an alarming rate.

