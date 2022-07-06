Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional As He Ditches Fancy Outfits For Daring Show With Bear Grylls

It’s actor Ranveer Singh’s birthday today, however, there is something that got him emotional, leaving him teary-eyed. The actor who is in the US these days with his wife Deepika Padukone and family, turned 37 today. Ranveer who is all set to star in Netflix India's very first interactive show titled Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, recently shared a video while bidding adieu to his glamorous outfits.

The actor, who is known to turn heads with his sartorial outfits and over-the-top wardrobe, is all set to embark on an all-new adventure with Bear Grylls where he has to ditch his fancy collection. For the giant streamer’s new show, the actor has got himself into cargo pants, T-shirts, and sunglasses along with a bag pack full of necessities as he jets off on an adventurous journey.

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video while bidding adieu to his stylish clothes

The rough terrain and the actor’s tryst with nature while running for life along with Grylls, is going to be a new experience for the star. But, it seems that the actor’s love for his stylish collection has to take a back seat as he shoots for the show. As the episode is about to drop on July 8, Ranveer posted a hilarious video about how he had to style himself before shooting for the adventure show and leave his "wardrobe behind."

You know things are getting serious when I left my wardrobe behind and picked camo pants instead. Get ready for a Ranveer you’ve never seen before 😤#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls Netflix India’s first interactive special arrives on July 8! pic.twitter.com/0tqQYrjM6i — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 5, 2022

The clip shows the Gully Boy star bidding farewell to his wardrobe and glitzy outfits, hanged nicely in a walk-in closet, and crying dramatically. Later, in just a flash, the actor is seen wearing camouflaged pants and a t-shirt to star in Bear Grylls's episode. While captioning the post, he explained how hard it was to part from his clothes. “You know things are getting serious when I left my wardrobe behind and picked camo pants instead. Get ready for a Ranveer you've never seen before!", he tweeted and added the hashtag "Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls".

Earlier, the actor had shared a funny look of himself donning a Leopard print shirt with pants and a pink fur overcoat. Referring to his clothes, he wrote, "This Sher (lion) is leaving the shehar (city) for the wild. You won't believe what I had to give up for this journey of a lifetime! But pyaar ke liye sab chalta hai. Watch this space to see all the wild things I do for love (sic).” Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls will see the Gully Boy star rappel down cliffs, climb mountains and try and save himself from a bear. The actor will have to do everything it takes to survive in a jungle filled with wild animals.

IMAGE: Twitter/RanveerOfficial/Instagram/ranveersingh